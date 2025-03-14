Emotional tributes to grandad killed in Cambridgeshire collision

Gordon Fox died in collision earlier this week – as police continue to appeal for witnesses

The family of a man who died following a collision in Cambridgeshire earlier this week have paid tribute to him.

Gordon Fox was driving a Transit van on the A142, close to the junction with Sutton Road, Mepal on Monday when he was involved in a collision with a white DAF lorry heading towards Chatteris.

Sadly Mr Fox (59) died at the scene.

Mr Fox's family released this picture of him as they paid tribute to the 'devoted husband, loving stepfather, nurturing grandad and a wonderful brother and uncle'

Now the family of Mr Fox, from Manea, have paid tribute to the devoted husband.

In a statement, they said: “Gordon was a devoted husband, loving stepfather, nurturing grandad and a wonderful brother and uncle, and all his family feel blessed to have been a part of his wholesome world.

“There are very few words that can console our loss at this devastating time, however we are abundantly grateful to everyone who has expressed kind words of support, especially as many had their own fond memories over the years of knowing Gordon and the very special moments we all shared.”

A 65-year-old man from Littleport has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge suffering from minor injuries.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler said: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision and maybe wasn’t able to stay at the scene. Also, anyone who may have dashcam footage of either the lorry or the van before the collision took place.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it through the Cambridgeshire Police website using reference CC-10032025-0055.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.