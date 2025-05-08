Emergency repair works start after sewer pipe leak in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work could take days to complete

Emergency repairs are being carried out on sewer pipes in Peterborough to fix a leak.

A row of Anglian Water tankers could be seen early this morning (May 8) in Skaters Way, in Werrington, as work got under way.

The tankers are being used to carry away waste water to allow workers to carry out repairs to the pipes.

The Anglian Water tankers can be seen on the road in Werrington, Peterborough, as work starts to repair a leak to a sewer pipe

The repair work is expected to take several days to complete.

The water company has apologised for any inconvenience caused to householders.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our engineers have identified a leak on a sewer pipe in Werrington.

"While we plan the repair, we’re using tankers at the nearby pumping stations to take the wastewater away so that residents can continue to use their facilities as normal.

"We’ll need to keep using them over the next few days, until the repair is completed, and we’d like to apologise to our customers for any disruption this causes.”

The spokesperson added: “We have got tankers in the area pumping wastewater out of the network to protect local homes and the environment whilst a repair takes place.