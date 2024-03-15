Elton Furze Golf Club fundraiser will go a fair way to helping Peterborough's Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough golf club has raised thousands of pounds for a city hospice with a range of events over the past year.

An incredible £12,860 has been raised for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, following several ‘fairway’ fundraising feats supported by Cambridgeshire’s Elton Furze Golf Club members.

Each season, the club’s captains pick a charity to support, and in 2023, Barbara Stone (Ladies' Captain), Tony Kane (Men’s Captain), Roy Taggart (Seniors’ Captain), and Freddie Shaw (Junior Captain) selected Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice as their chosen charity for the year.

Barbara Stone on the tee

Over the twelve months, they teed off a range of fabulous fundraising events, including the Annual Captain’s Day, raffles, a curry night, an away day at Wellingborough Golf Club, a Black and White Ball in December, and more. The captains were supported by club owners, Ben and Fi Martin, as well as many local businesses and club members.

Barbara Stone, Ladies' Captain, said, "As a club, we have many personal connections to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, so when Tony put the charity forward as a cause to support, we were all right behind the suggestion. Tony’s friend had been cared for by the hospice and Roy and I also knew people who had received brilliant care there.

“It feels fantastic to have raised such an incredible amount of money for Sue Ryder. A big thank you to club proprietors Ben and Fi, our incredibly generous members and businesses for all of their support.”

Barbara also lost a special friend during the annual charity partnership which made the club’s support for the hospice even more poignant. She added, "In May 2023 during the club’s year of support, I lost a friend and running partner Antoinette Rendle known as ‘Aunty’. Aunty was a founding member of the Bushfield Joggers and well-known for pounding the Peterborough pavements She spent her final days being cared for at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice."

The club captains