Eight notable Peterborough planning decisions and applications in March

There are many developments in the pipeline

A number of notable planning applications and decisions were published by Peterborough City Council in March.

Separate applications were submitted for two new care homes in the city around Stanground and Thorpe Wood.

Plans were approved for a 17-bedroom annexe at a Premier Inn hotel in order to meet "considerable demand".

Chaiiwala on Lincoln Road, Peterborough Photo: Google Streetview

Meanwhile, controversial plans were resubmitted for a 24-home development in Glinton after initial refusal.

Here are eight of the most notable planning applications and decisions from March:

Care homes:

Two separate planning applications were submitted to Peterborough City Council for the construction of two new care homes.

These include an outline application for an 80-bed care home on land to the north of Elm Friars Close, Stanground, and a full planning application for a 66-bed care home on land off Thorpe Wood.

City council planners will make a decision on both applications at a later date.

Premier Inn annexe

Plans were approved to construct a two-storey annexe at a hotel in Peterborough to meet “considerable demand” in the area.

The 17-bedroom annexe will be built in the car park of the existing Premier Inn in Hampton, which is located near a McDonalds, Krispy Kreme, Toby Carvery and the Serpentine Green shopping centre.

Premier Inn’s planning application stated: “Premier Inn has identified a considerable demand for additional budget hotel accommodation in this location.”

It received no objections from residents or interested parties and plans were approved by Peterborough City Council on March 6.

Glinton homes:

Fresh plans for 24 new homes in Glinton were resubmitted in March after the developer's initial application was refused.

Applicant, Hereward Homes Ltd, claimed the site off Peakirk Road was a "suitable location" for the housing development.

The latest application claims to address previous concerns raised, including one by Peterborough's highways department over parking plots.

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.

New padel courts:

Plans are in the works for two new padel courts at one of England’s oldest golf clubs near Peterborough.

A company named Padel X recently submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council to construct the two courts in the car park area of Burghley Park Golf Club.

These plans were withdrawn by the company on March 25, but it has been confirmed that they will be resubmitted after a small number of tweaks recommended by planning officers.

Burghley Park Golf Club is one of the oldest golf clubs in England having opened to the public in 1890.

Hotel plans:

Plans were submitted to Peterborough City Council for the conversion of a former hotel into flats and houses.

The Da Rosalia Hotel building spans five former houses at 23 to 31 Burghley Road and has a substantial area for car parking at the rear.

Applicant, Satyam Ahuja, seeks to restore a residential use to the site by converting it into four two-bed flats, two four-bed flats, and two three-bed houses.

Previously, the Da Rosalia Hotel provided accommodation for 36 guests and had one owner’s apartment, together with a restaurant and bar.

The hotel building was listed for sale last year for offers in excess of £1.5 million and is now understood to be under new ownership.

Industrial warehouses:

Plans have been approved by Peterborough City Council for the construction of three new industrial warehouses at a business park in Hampton.

Applicant, Beeson Wright Ltd, has already come to arrangements with three companies to occupy the warehouses located off Club Way, Cygnet Park.

Two of the units will be a mixed use of workshop and warehouses with associated office space, while the third will be occupied as a builders’ merchants, including external storage of goods for sale.

The site is part of a wider industrial estate containing various industrial and storage uses, including a Jewson trade counter site and a car dealership directly opposite.

The new units will provide nine lorry parking spaces in total and 113 car parking spaces. There will also be 60 spaces for cycle parking.

Pizza takeaway:

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council to convert a former reptile pet shop into a pizza takeaway.

Reptili opened on Scalford Drive in Peterborough in May 2022, but closed down in December 2023. It sold a range of animals from snakes to bearded dragons.

The now empty unit could be replaced by a pizza takeaway after a planning application was sent in to change the use of the building.

Applicant, Amiri, said the takeaway would provide a “high-quality food service while ensuring minimal impact on the surrounding environment and residents.”

Cafe expansion:

A café in Peterborough with an incredible Simpsons mural on the side submitted a planning application to expand its shop to create additional seating inside.

Chaiiwala, located on Lincoln Road, is a breakfast and brunch eatery known for its unique blend of traditional and South Asian-inspired food.

Applicant, Mr Amjad, hopes to further extend the single-storey projection at the front of the shop to allow for more customers.

If approved, the shop extension would increase the size of the premises by around eight square metres.

It would also result in the addition of one part-time employee. The business currently employs two full-time and four part-time staff members.