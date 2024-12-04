Eight electric vehicle charging points installed at Peterborough's Brotherhood Shopping Park

Free EV charging at shopping centre for a week

An electric vehicle charge point operator has just completed the installation of eight EV chargers at a prominent shopping park in Peterborough.

The work has been carried out at the Brotherhood Shopping Park in Lincoln Road, Walton, by RAW Charging which says that in order to mark the launch there will be free charging available to all Christmas shoppers from today (December 4) until December 11.

And the first 50 EV drivers to charge their vehicles will be able to grab a complimentary coffee and cake at Costa.

Phil Huby, head of retail parks for the global investment company and asset management company, abrdn, which owns the shopping park which features retailers M&S, Asda Living, Poundland, TK Maxx, Next, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Raw Charging to enhance the EV infrastructure at Brotherhood Shopping Park.

"The installation of eight ultra-rapid EV chargers will significantly boost access to public charging in Peterborough, providing local residents, businesses, and visitors with reliable and convenient charging solutions.

"This initiative supports our commitment to sustainability and underscores our role in fostering a greener future for the community.”

Jason Simpson, chief executive of RAW Charging, said: “Our new Rapid Hub at Brotherhood Shopping Park is a fantastic addition to RAW’s growing network of ultra-rapid charging sites.

"This premier retail location offers both convenience and a top-tier shopping experience, making it the perfect spot for EV drivers to recharge while they shop or grab a coffee whilst charging en route.

"We’re excited to celebrate this launch with a week of free charging and to further strengthen our partnership with abrdn.”

He said the chargers supported contactless payment options.

The installation is another milestone in RAW’s growing collaboration with abrdn which has seen charging points installed at an array of premier retail sites, including Junction 27 and major attraction sites for such as Legoland Windsor and Alton Towers.

RAW also collaborates with commercial property owners, transforming underused brownfield sites into high-performing rapid hubs across the UK, which includes sites in Leeds, Slough, Bishop Auckland, Croydon, and St George’s Park.