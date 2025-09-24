Education minister welcomes take up of new childcare offer across in Peterborough and region

More than 61,000 children across Peterborough and the East of England are benefitting from the government’s new rollout of funded childcare, according to new figures.

The initiative that aims to give children access to high-quality early education while also supporting parents to work was launched at the start of September.

Figures released by the Department for Education show that 61,528 children in the East of England now benefit from the government scheme that offers 30 hours of funded childcare in East of England

It is the largest up-take across England.

The rollout has been boosted by new school-based nurseries, with 24 new places open in East of England since the start of term including two school based nurseries in Peterborough where 50 children are accessing places.

According to the latest national figures, schools are now providing over 5,200 new childcare places from September.

In the East of England, 603 new places have been rolled out in schools this term - helping families save up to £7,500 a year per child.

And Early Education minister Olivia Bailey said the national take up of funded childcare of 530,000 youngsters had surpassed the original target of 500,000 children.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, she said: “We are really pleased that we have exceeded the targets that we set ourselves

"This expanded childcare offer will make such a big difference for families’ finances, with estimated savings of £7,500 per child, and to enable parents to get to work and to enable children to be ready for school, which is a crucial part of our Best Start in Life strategy.

"They make a huge difference to families.

"School-based nurseries can really help with the transition for young people into school and more broadly the expanded childcare offer is delivering fantastically for children getting them ready for school and also ensuring parents can get to work."

She said expansion in childcare hours was fully funded by the Government and schools would get the cash needed to set up the nurseries.

Now schools nationally are being urged to consider applying for the next round of funding for 300 more school-based nurseries which opens today, backed by £45 million to deliver up to 7,000 new places for local families.