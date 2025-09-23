Education group running Peterborough College celebrates record intake of students

The education group running Peterborough College is celebrating a record intake of students.

The Inspire Education Group, which operates Peterborough College along with University Centre Peterborough and Stamford College, says more than 6,000 full-time 16 to19-year-olds have chosen to study at the colleges.

It is an increase of more than 300 students compared to the intake in September last year.

In 2024/25, IEG was ranked in the top 10 per cent of General Further Education Colleges nationally and the top 20 per cent for high-grade achievement in GCSE English.

A college spokesperson said: “Parents, students and employers are recognising IEG as a provider of choice, thanks to its strong outcomes and sector-leading teaching.

"This growth reflects not only the quality of education and training across the Group but also the breadth of opportunities available — from A Levels, Diplomas, T Levels and Apprenticeships to adult retraining and degree-level qualifications through University Centre Peterborough.

"Recent investment in facilities has further strengthened IEG’s reputation.”

Earlier this year, IEG officially unveiled its £13.5 million Centre for Green Technology (CGT) at Peterborough College.

It is designed to address the UK’s green skills shortage and to show how education can help power economic growth, workforce readiness, and environmental responsibility.

This year also marks 15 years of higher education at University Centre Peterborough, which has recently been recognised with Silver status in the national Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) and the introduction of degree apprenticeships.

Over 80 per cent of graduates in 2025 graduated with a 2:1 or above, further emphasising the quality of teaching at University Centre Peterborough.