Drug dealers jailed after police action to break county lines operation across Peterborough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A pair of drug dealers have been jailed following a county lines operation across Peterborough.
Police raided the home of Boyd Docherty and Tyler Lintott, in Roman Road, Moulton Chapel, Spalding, on March 13 after suspecting them of running the ‘Kam’, ‘Bingo’, ‘Kai’ and ‘Rex’ drug lines, between November and March, across Peterborough.
Officers found multiple mobile phones linking them to drug dealing, as well as almost £6k in cash.
They also seized a samurai sword and an air pistol.
Police also raided another property in Stuart House, Lincoln, which was being used by the pair to stash crack cocaine and heroin worth thousands of pounds.
At Peterborough Crown Court on May 1, Docherty (30) was sentenced to four years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, heroin and cocaine, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of ketamine and cannabis.
He was also disqualified from driving for four years and two months.
Lintott (26) was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in the offer to supply crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin, possession of criminal property and commissioning of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence.
Detective Constable William Kerslake, who investigated, said: “This was a sophisticated set up involving four different drugs lines.
"Thanks to the operation, these dealers and their commodity have been removed from the streets of Cambridgeshire.
"We will continue to make the county hostile towards county lines drug dealers and prevent further exploitation of young and vulnerable people.”
The pair were arrested as part of Operation Hypernova 3 which saw 50 county lines dismantled and 35 people charged with more than 100 drug and human trafficking offences.