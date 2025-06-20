Drone footage captures stunning images of Old John Clare pub in Peterborough being demolished

A Peterborough pub that has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour is finally being demolished – and the work to knock it down has been captured from the skies.

Drone pilot Jim Mack has trained his eye in the sky on the Old John Clare pub on the corner of Hallfields Lane and Pennine Way, Gunthorpe in Peterborough.

The pub rang for last orders for the final time more than ten years ago – and since then it has been subject to vandalism and anti-social behaviour - including being set on fire in an arson attack in 2020 - ever since as it sat boarded up and derelict.

A number of redevelopment plans have been considered for the site over the years, the most recent approved in 2023 from Asha Homes.

The pub is being demolished after being a magnet for anti-social behaviour

