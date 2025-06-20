Drone footage captures stunning images of Old John Clare pub in Peterborough being demolished
Drone pilot Jim Mack has trained his eye in the sky on the Old John Clare pub on the corner of Hallfields Lane and Pennine Way, Gunthorpe in Peterborough.
The pub rang for last orders for the final time more than ten years ago – and since then it has been subject to vandalism and anti-social behaviour - including being set on fire in an arson attack in 2020 - ever since as it sat boarded up and derelict.
A number of redevelopment plans have been considered for the site over the years, the most recent approved in 2023 from Asha Homes.
For now, the work to demolish the pub continues.