Driving instructor Matthew Buckingham will be a lead driver in 'The Big Learner Relay for BBC Children in Need'

A driving instructor is taking part in this year’s ‘Big Learner Relay for BBC Children in Need’, leading a convoy of learner drivers through the streets of Peterborough.

‘The Big Learner Relay’ is an annual event where driving instructors from around the country relay a special Pudsey top box across the UK to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

On November 9, Matthew Buckingham, 43, from Deeping St Nicholas, will be carrying the Pudsey top box on the roof of his car from Bourne to Van Hage, where he will then pass on the top box to the next instructor to continue the next leg of the relay.

Driving instructor Matthew Buckingham will be a lead driver in 'The Big Learner Relay for BBC Children in Need'

“It’s nice to have the opportunity to be part of it in my first year,” Matthew, who became a fully-qualified driving instructor in March this year, said.

"The idea is to get other learner drivers from local driving schools to form a convey as part of their lessons.”

‘The Big Learner Relay for BBC Children in Need’ began in 2014, and covers 3,000 miles across 12 days.

Matthew is one of 170 lead drivers, and thousands of other instructors and learners are expected to join them along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In nine years, it has raised more than £500,000 for the charity.

“We’re trying to get as many people to donate to Children in Need as we can,” Matthew said.

"You might see some of the decorated cars with Pudsey on driving around. We’re trying to get people to ‘sponsor a spot’ by writing messages on them and sending a donation to the charity.

"I’ve magnetised mine so people can take them home after.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew will be setting off from Tesco, in Cherry Holt Road, Bourne, at 9am on November 9.

He hopes other driving schools will join him on his leg of the route as part of a convey. To get involved, contact Matthew on Facebook (@lincsdrivingsolutionsmatt).