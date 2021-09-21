Drivers warned as police appeal to find escaped deer

The deer escaped yesterday

Police have now launched an appeal to find the animals.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “Two stags escaped overnight from this deer farm on Grange Road, March, near the A141.

“If you see them, please help reunite them with their owners by calling Linda on 07947 373201 .