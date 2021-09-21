Drivers warned as police appeal to find escaped deer
Drivers are being warned to slow down on a Cambridgeshire road after deer escaped from a field.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 11:02 am
Updated
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 11:02 am
Police have now launched an appeal to find the animals.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “Two stags escaped overnight from this deer farm on Grange Road, March, near the A141.
“If you see them, please help reunite them with their owners by calling Linda on 07947 373201 .
“Motorists are urged to reduce their speed on the nearby bypass (A141 between Knight’s End Road and the Mill Hill roundabout) until they’re found.”