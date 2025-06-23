Dragon boats roar into life at colourful Peterborough festival

The annual Dragon Boat Festival took place, with scores of people taking to the lake in the giant boats.

This year was the 25th running of the festival, with around 60 teams taking part along the 200m course.

Each 30 foot boat has 10 rowers in – as well as the drummer, keeping the beat of the strokes.

The event raises money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice – with £25,000 raised this year – and along with the racing, there were a variety of other events taking place throughout the day.

Smurfit Westrock Dragons clinched victory and the coveted title of Dragon Boat Champions 2025, with Howden Turbo Team powering into second place.

Other winners on the water included the ‘Descendants of the Dragon’ - a team of Chinese women from Peterborough - who scooped first place as Mixed Crew Champions and ‘Lawgistics Ltd’ who dressed as judges to win the coveted Best Dressed Crew title.

‘Oarder of the Phoenix’ from Blue Phoenix were named Charity Champions for raising an impressive £1,233 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and also won the special group axe-throwing experience, kindly supplied by Angle Entertainment.

Organised by NewWave Events, and sponsored by Castor Lodge Care Home, the festival once again raised vital funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, the event’s charity partner for the 10th year.

This year’s total fundraising amount, which totalled over £25,000, will help ensure the charity can continue providing compassionate care to individuals and families going through their hardest times.

Leonie Hatcher, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: "We are so thankful to everyone who took part, donated, or came along to cheer on the teams. The energy and enthusiasm from the competitors and spectators alike made this year’s festival truly special. All the funds raised will enable us to continue providing compassionate care to those in their final days, as well as much-needed support for their families.”

Alicja Mierzejewska, Executive Director at NewWave Events, added: "The atmosphere was electric, and it was incredible to see so many teams giving it their all on the water. This festival is a highlight of the summer, bringing people together for a great cause, and we can’t wait to do it all again next year!"

Morgan Hicks, Senior Customer Relations Manager for event sponsor Castor Lodge Care Home, reflected on their involvement: "Supporting the Dragon Boat Festival has been a fantastic experience. The sense of community and teamwork throughout the day was truly inspiring, and we’re proud to play a role in helping Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice continue their essential work."

Organisers are already looking ahead to next year’s festival, promising even more thrills, fundraising, and fun.

