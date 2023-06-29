Mourners have turned out to pay their respects to a former Peterborough Telegraph journalist.

Dozens of well-wishers attended the funeral of Pat Beasley at Peterborough Crematorium, in Mowbray Road, yesterday (June 28).

Mr Beasley passed away on May 31 at the Glennfields Nursing Home, in Wisbech, having battled with Alzheimer's and dementia for three years. He was 85.

Well-wishers at the funeral of former Peterborough Telegraph Pat Beasley at Peterborough Crematorium.

Mourners included members of his family and friends including a number of journalists and cameramen.

Among the many wreaths was one shaped as a pipe in tribute to Mr Beasley’s enjoyment of pipe smoking.

Mr Beasley began his career as a ‘cub reporter’ on EMAP’s Peterborough Advertiser in 1954 and after a time with the Evening Telegraph as an assistant editor went on to be editor of the Angling Times and Auto News. He was also a respected television interviewer.

He leaves a daughter Nicole, step-son Craig and three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

