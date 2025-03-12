Doors retailer expansion in Peterborough opens way to possible jobs creation

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 12th Mar 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 16:14 BST
Triple deals success for city property specialists

A leading retailer of doors based in Peterborough has expanded its premises in a move that it is hoped will open the way to new job creation.

Leader Doors, which is one of the UK’s largest online door retailers, has just completed a lease agreement on a new warehouse that has doubled the size of its operations.

The company has signed a lease deal on a 7,841 square feet unit at 1 Harrier Way at the Eagle Business Park, in Yaxley next door to its existing base.

The new deals for Peterborough-based Eddisons are, from top, 1 Harrier Way, Yaxley, which has been left to Leader Doors, below, left, 9 Sabre Way, Edgerley Drain Road, Peterborough, which has been left to a packaging company, and below right, 22 Enterprise Way, Yaxley, which has been sold to a property maintenance company.

A spokesperson for commercial property agents Eddisons, which oversaw the deal, said the retailer had operated from Harrier Way for a number of years and the new lease agreement doubled its operating space.

Details of new employment opportunities with the £29 million turnover retailer have not been released.

But documents filed at Companies House show that during 2022 and 2023 the company increased its head count from 56 to 66 with the number of new employees now thought to be 100.

The new lease agreement is a part of a triple success for Eddisons, based in Thorpe Road, Peterborough, across a number of industrial schemes in and around the city.

It has also agreed the sale of a 3,231 square feet unit at Enterprise Way, Enterprise Park, Yaxley.

The unit, which occupies a prominent position fronting Broadway, has been sold to a property maintenance company.

The purchase price has not been disclosed but the property was jointly marketed by Eddisons and Savills with a price tag of £550,000.

Eddisons’ third deal involves a lease agreement on a 3,500 square feet modern warehouse with offices at 9 Sabre Way on Edgerley Drain Road, in Eastern Industry, to an industrial occupier in the packaging sector.

The name of the company has not been released but Eddisons say the new building is an addition to premises the company already occupies in the area.

