‘Don’t spoil Glinton!’ – Residents fighting back against plans for hundreds of homes in village

Hundreds of villagers are expected to attend a public meeting next week to discuss a number of proposed housing developments in their area.

Glinton, just north of Peterborough, has been allocated 355 new homes in the city council’s Draft Local Plan which is still in the consultation and development stages.

The potential for hundreds of additional homes in the village has also been identified, leaving residents concerned about how the infrastructure could cope with such a rise in population.

On Sunday, October 12 around 150 Glinton residents met in the village to protest.

Glinton residents protest against plans for hundreds of homes in village Photo: Bob Randall

Bob Randall, vice-chairman of Glinton Parish Council, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that a public meeting would take place on Monday, October 20 where residents could discuss the proposals and express any concerns.

Mr Randall said: “The last meeting we had back in April about 230 plus people turned up and there wasn’t enough room in the main hall.

“That meeting was about explaining where we were in the process and what the issues were around the proposed local plan.

“This time it’s more about giving people the opportunity to question representatives who turn up.

“It’s an opportunity for the villagers to understand exactly what is being proposed, the sheer scale of it all, and to put their views across.”

The public meeting is scheduled for 7pm at Arthur Mellows Village College, with ward councillors, local MPs, the combined authority mayor, city council planners and Anglian Water all invited to attend to listen to residents queries.

Mr Randall previously described Peterborough’s Draft Local Plan as being “a threat to the survival of the village”.

He argued that infrastructure issues needed to be addressed first before any housing developments were built, including school places, GP capacity, problems with the sewage system and highway concerns.

“I walk around the village, and so do my colleagues on the parish council, and we get stopped regularly by people who are really concerned about what the impact is going to be on the village,” Mr Randall added.

The final version of Peterborough City Council’s Draft Local Plan will shape how the city and surrounding villages grow over the next 20 years. It includes a target of 20,120 houses to be built in the area by 2044.

A proposed submission version of the plan will be published by the city council in 2026, which will go out for a further public consultation.

This version of the plan will then be submitted to central government who will appoint an independent planning inspector to carry out a public examination into the document.

It was hoped that the finalised Peterborough Local Plan would be adopted by December 2026.

Peterborough City Council was approached for comment.