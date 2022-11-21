Generous Peterborough people have responded to an appeal for clothing and shoes to help a group of asylum seekers given refuge in two Peterborough hotels.

Bags full of shirts, trousers, coats jumpers and shoes plus hygiene products have been delivered over the last few days to two collection points set up by the United Afghan Community Association of Peterborough (UACA).

The emergency appeal was launched on November 18 by the association whose members are concerned about the wellbeing of more than 100 male asylum seekers who have been placed at the Great Northern Hotel, in Station Approach, and at The Verve hotel, in Boongate.

Councillor GP Shabina Qayyum is planning to hold weekly medial sessions for asylum seekers placed in two Peterborough hotels.

The asylum seekers, who are thought to age from as young as 14 years to 37-years-old were placed in the hotels on November 11 city by Serco, acting on behalf of the Home Office, which is battling to find accommodation for soaring numbers of asylum seekers making their way to the UK.

Salmaan Ahmadi, UACA Vice Chairman, said: “People have been generous but we still could do with more. We don’t really have enough.

"I was heartened that we raised £1,200 in a collection that was taken at very short notice.

"But we’ve had to buy lots of new clothing from Primark – we’ve spent about £2,000.

Some of the items donated by Peterborough people for the asylum seekers placed at two hotels in the city.

He said: “There are about 150 asylum seekers across the two hotels – a few more have arrived over the last few days.

"They only have the clothes they are standing in and many of the men are in a poor condition.”

The appeal is being supported by East ward Councillor Dr Shabina Qayyam, whose ward includes The Verve hotel.

She said: “I plan on holding a weekly medical camp to assess their physical condition as one of the inhabitants has been turned away, I have been told, by the Accident and Emergency hospital.

Supplies of clothing brought to the Great Northern Hotel in Peterborough to help a group of asylum seekers placed in the hotel.

“I have signposted them to local GP surgery provision and will be able to delegate volunteers from organisations who are willing to help and assist in raising funds for these people.

"Many of the conditions that have come forth is that they are malnourished, suffering from skin conditions such as bed bug bites and also bullet wounds to the neck.

"As a local representative and GP, it simply isn’t possible to discharge my duty of care towards such people who have been bought to this city through no fault of their own and have no control over their own circumstances.”

Cllr Qayyam said she had partnered with the United Afghan Community Association of Peterborough to call upon local organisations within the city to donate items of clothing, hygiene and sanitation products and donations towards food.

She added: “I have also partnered with the Hussaini Islamic Centre in their bid to raise a call for donations for these asylum seekers who are Afghan and the youngest is 14-years-old.”

Where can I leave my donations?

All donations for the asylum seekers can be left at: