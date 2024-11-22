Donations from funeral of commentary legend Edwin Overland donated to Tommy Robson Statue Fund

By Ben Jones
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 14:13 GMT
Over £80,000 has been raised towards getting a statue of Peterborough United legend Tommy Robson erected.

Donations from the funeral of commentary legend Edwin Overland have been generously handed over to the Tommy Robson Statue Fund.

The funeral of the 81-year-old, known as the voice of football on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, was held in July after he passed away in the summer.

Aswell as regularly commentating on Posh and occasionally Cambridge United. Edwin also covered both the Kings Lynn Stars and Peterborough Panthers Speedway Teams

Helen Robson hands over the cheque to Adi Mowles.Helen Robson hands over the cheque to Adi Mowles.
Through his media work, Edwin formed a long and very close friendship with Peterborough United legend Tommy Robson and the pair commentated on a number of Posh matches together.

Due to this, Edwin’s family have decided that any money donated at the funeral should go towards the Tommy Robson Statue Fund.

A cheque for £1380 has now been presented to Statue Fund Committee Chairman Adi Mowles at the recent charity disco night organised by Stuart George by Tommy’s wife Helen on behalf of the Overland family.

Stuart’s event the fourth such event he has held in aid of his good friend Tommy and it raised another £3000 towards the statue.

The committee is aiming to raise £120,000 to cast a bronze statue of Tommy outside of the club’s Weston Homes Stadium.

At present, over £86,000 has been raised towards a target of £120,000.

