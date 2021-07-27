Donation helps Peterborough charity support disabled children

Alex and his family benefit from the support of Little Miracles

Little Miracles Charity, based at The Spinney in Peterborough has been gifted the £1,000 donation from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions fund.

Michelle King, who submitted the successful funding bid, said: “Little Miracles is a charity that supports families that have children with additional needs, disabilities and life limiting conditions.

“Just like everyone else these children need a place to play, laugh and create friendships – Little Miracles provides this whilst the families are able to access the advice, support and care that they deserve.

“This donation from Persimmon Homes in the East Midlands will help us give them an amazing summer.”

One mum, Samir, was told that her son Alex would never walk, talk or eat independently when he was born and that he would have a shortened life.

Welcoming the donation, she said: “Little Miracles is our lifeline. We have needed their support for nine years now and I can honestly say I wouldn’t know what I would have done without them. They run sessions for the children, support for parents and create a sense of family - thank you Persimmon Homes for supporting Little Miracles and supporting my family.”

Nick Phillips, director in charge for Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Little Miracles and help them deliver the ‘amazing summer’ they are planning.”

Persimmon Homes’ national match-funding programme Community Champions seeks to support groups and charities working to improve the quality of life for local people.

Each month the Peterborough-based builder donates up to £1,000 to two community groups across the region. This also happens across Persimmon’s other 31 operating areas, meaning up to £64,000 is dished out every single month – a total of £768,000 a year.