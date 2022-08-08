Firefighter Josh Berrisford and Toby Schlevitz (3) in vintage fire engine.

Dogsthorpe Fire Station opens to the masses for open day in support of Fire Fighters Charity

Dogsthorpe Fire Station brought back its annual Open Day on Saturday (August 6).

By Ben Jones
Monday, 8th August 2022, 4:57 pm

The free to attend family event gave people the chance to see the behind the scenes working of a fire station but also offered a range of activities to raise vital funds for The Fire Fighters Charity.

These included demonstrations of the equipment officers use and a chance to dunk-a-firefighter.

Donations were also collected for Peterborough Food Bank.

1. Open Day at Dogsthorpe Fire Station

Radleigh Franklin and Ethan Murray looking at the police equipment.

Photo: David Lowndes

2. Open Day at Dogsthorpe Fire Station

A demonstration of how officers deal with a road traffic collision.

Photo: David Lowndes

3. Open Day at Dogsthorpe Fire Station

On the dunking stool, Callum Hodgkin and Tom Bishop.

Photo: David Lowndes

4. Open Day at Dogsthorpe Fire Station.

Crowds enjoy the demonstration.

Photo: David Lowndes

