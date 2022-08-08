The free to attend family event gave people the chance to see the behind the scenes working of a fire station but also offered a range of activities to raise vital funds for The Fire Fighters Charity.
These included demonstrations of the equipment officers use and a chance to dunk-a-firefighter.
Donations were also collected for Peterborough Food Bank.
1.
Radleigh Franklin and Ethan Murray looking at the police equipment.
Photo: David Lowndes
2.
A demonstration of how officers deal with a road traffic collision.
Photo: David Lowndes
3.
On the dunking stool, Callum Hodgkin and Tom Bishop.
Photo: David Lowndes
4.
Crowds enjoy the demonstration.
Photo: David Lowndes