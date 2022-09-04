News you can trust since 1948
Could you adopt any of these five rescue dogs currently in the care of Woodgreen Pets Charity?

Dogs for adoption: 5 dogs at Woodgreen Pets Charity near Peterborough need new homes - including lurcher

Could you welcome any of these dogs into your home?

By Adam Barker
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 5:00 am

Five rescue dogs in care near Peterborough are in desperate need of new homes – including crossbreeds and lurchers.

The dogs are currently being cared for by Woodgreen Pets Charity – a Cambridgeshire animals charity providing safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.

The charity’s vision is ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life’ – and they currently have five dogs who are in desperate need of a place to call home.

Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected, leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.

Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.

So, here are five dogs in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes – could you welcome them into your life?

1. Lady

Lady is a crossbreed.

Photo: Woodgreen

2. Oreo

Oreo is a crossbreed.

Photo: Woodgreen

3. Bella

Bella is a lurcher.

Photo: Woodgreen

4. Mally

Mally is a crossbreed.

Photo: Woodgreen

