Five rescue dogs in care near Peterborough are in desperate need of new homes – including crossbreeds and lurchers.

The dogs are currently being cared for by Woodgreen Pets Charity – a Cambridgeshire animals charity providing safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.

The charity’s vision is ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life’ – and they currently have five dogs who are in desperate need of a place to call home.

Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected, leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.

Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.

So, here are five dogs in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes – could you welcome them into your life?

1. Lady Lady is a crossbreed. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

2. Oreo Oreo is a crossbreed. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

3. Bella Bella is a lurcher. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

4. Mally Mally is a crossbreed. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales