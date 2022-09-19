Seven rescue dogs and cats in care near Peterborough are in desperate need of new homes.

The pets are currently being cared for by Woodgreen Pets Charity – a Cambridgeshire animals charity providing safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.

The charity’s vision is ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life’ – and they currently have seven dogs and cats who are in desperate need of a place to call home.

Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected, leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.

Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.

So, here are four dogs and three cats in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes – could you welcome them into your life?

1. Archie Lurcher Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

2. Billy Greyhound Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

3. Dante Terrier Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

4. Luna French bulldog Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales