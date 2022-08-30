Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leonie Childs and Marvel braved the rain to take part in the event in 2021.

Peterborough Lido will once again host a Dog Swim to close the swimming season. The event made its debut in record time last year and will now return for a second year on September 17.

Dogs are invited to make a splash in the pool, enjoy the grassy areas with their canine friends and relax with their humans with a special ‘doggycino’ from the café.

Adults are encouraged to accompany their dogs in the water or closely supervise from the sidelines while their furry friends take a dip.

Managing Director of Peterborough Limited, the organisation behind Vivacity, Kitran Eastman, attended the event in 2021 with her dog Cato. She said: “Cato wasn’t sure to start with, but I’d bought him a special shark fin that meant he was soon paddling away!”

“Dog swims are growing in popularity at Lidos across the country and we’re delighted to be able to offer this opportunity in Peterborough.

"Obviously, for hygiene reasons, it’s not something that can be done during the peak Lido season, but we’d love you to bring your best friend along for an end-of-season paw-ty!”

The Dog Swim is a ticket-only event and numbers are limited, so people that are interested have been advised to book early.

Tickets cost £7 per dog and supervising adult and £4 per additional person.

Swim session times are 9.00am–10.30am, 10.45am–12.15pm, 12.30pm–2.00pm and 2.15pm–3.45pm.

Tickets can be booked online at vivacity.org/dogswim.