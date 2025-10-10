Dobbies garden centre to donate Christmas trees to Peterborough schools and nurseries

Dobbies Garden Centres is lifting community spirits this winter with a Christmas tree donation at its Peterborough store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with Needlefresh, Dobbies will be giving away more than 220 Christmas trees to local schools and nurseries to help spread joy during the festivities.

The campaign was launched on Thursday (October 9) at the Peterborough store on Phorpres Way, Hampton as its officially launches Christmas range (October 9-13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The garden centre is encouraging schools and nurseries in Peterborough to get in touch to be in the chance of receiving a free Christmas tree. Participants will need to fill out a short application form, which the Dobbies’ team will then review to help them select successful recipients. Local schools and nurseries within 20 miles of the Peterborough store can apply for a free Christmas tree and entries close Thursday November 6 at 5pm.

Kenneth Mitchell from Needlefresh with Dobbies’ Plant Buyer Nigel Lawton.

Dobbies’ Plant Buyer Nigel Lawton said: “Our Dobbies Community Christmas Tree campaign is a great opportunity to spread festive joy with local schools and nurseries near our Peterborough store, showing children the magic a real Christmas tree can bring. We can’t wait to see what the successful applicants do with their trees.”

Kenneth Mitchell from Needlefresh said: “We are proud to once again support Dobbies with their community Christmas tree initiative that allows schools and nurseries near its Peterborough store the opportunity to enjoy a real Christmas tree as part of their festive celebrations.”

Dobbies Community Christmas Tree winners will be informed by mid-November and can collect their Christmas tree on Thursday November 27 at the Christmas Shopping Night or at an arranged date with the Peterborough store. For more information and to find out how to get involved, visit www.dobbies.com/community-christmas-trees.