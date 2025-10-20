Diwali: Peterborough marks Festival of Lights with Cathedral Square celebrations

By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Oct 2025, 14:45 BST
Peterborough marked one of the most colourful festivals of the year with a special celebration in the city centre.

The annual Diwali celebrations took place in Cathedral Square, with music, dancing and plenty of other events to mark the occasion.

Mayor of Peterborough cllr Judy Fox and Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes were among the dignitaries taking part in the event, which saw a giant stage set up in the square on Saturday (October 18).

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights, and symbolises the spiritual victory of Dharma over Adharma, light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Photographer David Lowndes was on hand to capture some of the best images from the city centre celebrations.

The Diwali celebrations in Peterborough city centre

1. Diwali celebrations at Cathedral Square.

The Diwali celebrations in Peterborough city centre Photo: David Lowndes

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes at the celebrations

2. Diwali celebrations at Cathedral Square.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes at the celebrations Photo: David Lowndes

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights

3. Diwali celebrations at Cathedral Square.

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights Photo: David Lowndes

Mayor cllr Judy Fox and consort cllr John Fox in Cathedral Square for the festival

4. Diwali celebrations at Cathedral Square.

Mayor cllr Judy Fox and consort cllr John Fox in Cathedral Square for the festival Photo: David Lowndes

