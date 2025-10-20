Diwali: Peterborough marks Festival of Lights with Cathedral Square celebrations

The annual Diwali celebrations took place in Cathedral Square, with music, dancing and plenty of other events to mark the occasion.

Mayor of Peterborough cllr Judy Fox and Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes were among the dignitaries taking part in the event, which saw a giant stage set up in the square on Saturday (October 18).

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights, and symbolises the spiritual victory of Dharma over Adharma, light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Photographer David Lowndes was on hand to capture some of the best images from the city centre celebrations.

