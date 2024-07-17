Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils, staff and civic leaders joined together to celebrate Diversity Day at Jack Hunt School yesterday (July 16).

It is the 15th year the school – which is part of the Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT) – has marked the occasion.

The aim of Diversity Day at Jack Hunt School is to celebrate and embrace the diverse cultures, backgrounds and perspectives that make up the school community.

Mayor of Peterborough Marco Cereste was special guest at Jack Hunt's annual Diversity Day celebrations.

In addition, the annual event also highlights the importance of respecting and understanding differences in order to foster a greater sense of belonging and unity within the school.

Head teacher Jon Hebblethwaite said he was delighted to see the annual event making a triumphant return to the school:

“Celebrating this wonderful event and its rich cultural diversity during our Diversity Day is a true pleasure.”

Jack Hunt School has been celebrating Diversity Day for 15 years.

“Jack Hunt School takes pride in fostering diversity, and we are privileged to have a school community enriched by various cultures.”

Initially launched as Language and Culture Day, the annual event has grown to become a vibrant annual celebration..

Last year’s Diversity Day at Jack Hunt was so successful it set a new standard, delivering a wide array of engaging performances and activities showcasing various cultural traditions, foods, music and art.

This year’s event – billed as ‘the most expansive yet’ – boasted an expanded line-up of countries and religions, including representations from Braille, LGBTQ+, India, Brazil, Pakistan, Lithuania, Palestine, Sikhism, and Judaism.

The aim of Diversity Day is to celebrate and embrace the diverse cultures, backgrounds, and perspectives that make up Jack Hunt's community

Along with music and dance performances, the school hosted a cultural fashion show and a selection of presentations showcasing the unique contributions of different cultures.

“This year’s event offered a broader array of cultural displays and performances,” explained Sidra Hussain, Jack Hunt’s Internationalism Coordinator.

“We were excited to provide more interactive experiences and a deeper exploration of cultural diversity through vibrant showcases and engaging presentations.”

Ms Hussain said the 15 year anniversary was significant milestone, both for the event itself and for the school:

“Over the past 15 years, the event has grown in participation and engagement, becoming a cornerstone of our school’s dedication to promoting diversity.”

The Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Marco Cereste was the school’s special guest for the day.