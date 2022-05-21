A distribution giant has opened its regional superhub in Peterborough in an ongoing development that will create 230 jobs.

Lineage Logistics has officially opened its temperature-controlled South East Superhub at Peterborough Gateway at a ceremony attended by city business and political leaders.

Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Steven Lane officially declared the warehouse open.

An aerial view of Lineage Logistics' new South East Superhub in Peterborough - a fully-automated cold storage warehouse creating 230 jobs.

He said the investment in the new facility helped cement Peterborough’s status as the regional centre of power for logistics and distribution, bringing innovation and some of the world’s most advanced warehousing know-how to the city.

The new development comes about two years after Lineage took over the former Yearsley Logistics warehouse and began the construction of a major expansion.

The company has an empty plot of land next to the warehouse where the foundations have already been laid for further expansion.

The entire expansion will require a 230-strong workforce and the company is currently recruiting to fill vacancies.

The opening of Lineage Logistics' new South East Superhub in Peterborough - a fully-automated cold storage warehouse creating 230 jobs.

The fully-automated warehouse now has an extra 45,000 pallet positions bringing its total capacity to nearly 71,000 pallets.

Lineage says the larger warehouse creates a strategically-positioned South East Superhub, which will serve both retail and foodservice customers.

The 35-metre tall expansion features some of the world’s most sophisticated automation and refrigeration technology, helping to reduce

energy consumption and the environmental impact of food distribution.

Tim Moran, head of operations Europe at Lineage, right, with Councillor Stephen Lane, Mayor of Peterborough at the opening of Lineage Logistics' new South East Superhub in Peterborough - a fully-automated cold storage warehouse creating 230 jobs.

Harld Peters, President of Europe at Lineage, said: “We are investing in the future of food supply chain across Europe, using the latest technology, data analytics and green solutions to help feed the world in the most efficient way possible.

"Our Peterborough Superhub is the latest demonstration of Lineage’s ongoing commitment to our UK customers and an indication of our aim to be a leader in this crucial sector across Europe.”

Tim Moran, Lineage’s Senior Vice President for Operations in Europe, said: “At a time of supply chain volatility, Lineage’s Peterborough Superhub will play a key role in ensuring a reliable food supply in the most densely populated part of the UK.

"Additionally, we’ll be able to meet growing customer demand from both online and conventional grocery sales, an accelerated trend coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the disruption of supplies stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Harld Peters, President for Europe at Lineage, inside the new regional superhub.

The new investment brings the number of Lineage’s total automated warehouse in the UK to six.

The South East Superhub launch follows the expansion of Lineage’s Northern Superhub near Manchester, in September 2021.

Together, these warehouses serve the main population and economic centres in England, and complement Lineage’s other facilities in the UK, ensuring that food service and retail customers across the country have access to reliable, sustainable and efficient warehouses to store cold and frozen food on the way to the final customer.

Lineage has been expanding its network across Europe reducing the complexity of moving food between countries and reducing food waste.

Greg Lehmkuhl, President and Chief Executive, said: “Our large expansions highlight Lineage’s commitment to adapting to our customers’ demands as consumer expectations shift in the UK and around the globe.