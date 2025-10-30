A former police officer who shared a photograph of himself exposing his buttocks while on duty, has been dismissed from the force.

PC Kieran Teanby, who was based at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Confidentiality, Orders and Instructions and Discreditable Conduct, amounting to gross misconduct.

Assistant Chief Constable John Massey, who chaired the hearing, said: “It is entirely unacceptable for any officer to share explicit photographs of themselves in uniform, or to access and to share confidential and sensitive operational material in such a self-serving and irresponsible way.

“Behaviour like this is not compatible with the role of a police officer, and the outcome is necessary to maintain public confidence in Cambridgeshire Constabulary and the police service as a whole.”

Thorpe Wood police station.

The hearing, which was held at Lysander House in Tempsford on 20 October, concluded that Teanby would have been dismissed if he was still a serving officer.

He is also to be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.