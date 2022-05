Pupils at Discovery Primary Academy raised hundreds of pounds to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

Last month the children and staff at Discovery Primary Academy came dressed in blue and yellow to show their support for Ukraine.

Youngsters learned that the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine represented the blue sky and the wheat fields below.

Pupils raised hundreds for victims of the war in Ukraine

The children were asked to bring in small change as a donation, and a total of £408.06 was raised.

