Discount store Poundland in Peterborough’s Ortongate Shopping Centre is to be closed permanently

Discount store Poundland in Peterborough’s Ortongate Shopping Centre has been earmarked for closure.

The store at unit 19 at the Ortongate Shopping Centre is one of 12 stores nationally that it has been announced today (July 25) will close under the retailer’s restructuring and recovery plan.

The company says that staff at the Peterborough store have been informed of the closure decision and the outlet will close permanently on August 24.

It is hoped staff can be found alternative roles in the business.

Poundland also has stores in Peterborough’s Hereward Cross Shopping Centre, the Bretton Centre and at the Brotherhood Retail Park.

A Poundland spokesperson said: “Colleagues at these locations earmarked for closure under the recovery plan were informed of their store’s status in June and Poundland has this week completed briefing colleagues on a specific closing date for these 12 sites.”

Poundland has about 800 stores nationally but is seeking to reduce that to between 650 and 700 as it continues with its restructuring and recovery plan, which it launched in June.

The company says its aim is to refocus and simplify the business after an extended period of under-performance and to deliver a financially sustainable operating model.

The plan includes the closure of 68 stores and, alongside other closures linked to lease expirations.

Poundland’s retail director Darren MacDonald said the aim of the restructuring was to secure the future of thousands of jobs and hundreds of stores.

He said: “While our anticipated network of around 650-700 stores remains sizeable, it is of course, sincerely regrettable that we’re closing a number of stores to allow us to get us back on track.

“We entirely understand how disappointing it will be for customers when a store nearby closes but we look forward to continuing to welcome them to one of our other locations.

“Work is underway to work with colleagues through a formal consultation process in stores scheduled to close, exploring any suitable alternative roles.”