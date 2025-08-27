Disappointment as Costa drops plans for new coffee shop in Peterborough city centre

Coffee giant Costa has dropped plans to open a new outlet in Peterborough city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Costa has withdrawn its planning application to open a new coffee shop at 61 Bridge Street, opposite the former T Maxx store.

The company has not commented on why it has dropped its planning application lodged with Peterborough City Council, but the move comes as the coffee giant’s owner, US-based Coca-Cola, announced moves to sell the drinks chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Costa, which currently has 10 outlets across Peterborough, had claimed its use of the premises would ensure the ‘vitality and viability of the town centre, bringing a vacant unit back into active use and providing employment opportunities.’

Costa has withdrawn its planning application to open a coffee shop at 61 Bridge Street in Peterborough

The unit has previously been a Poundland store and three years ago planning approval was given to City College Peterborough to use it as a T-Level teaching hub.

Pep Cipriano, chief operating officer for Peterborough Positive, which operates the city’s Business Improvement District, said: “It is disappointing news but it is a decision we can’t control.”

Costa’s decision leaves a large amount of vacant space at the lower end of Bridge Street following the closure of the nearby clothing retailer Peacocks on August 2 this year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ground floor at 61 Bridge Street was recently marketed by Tydus Real Estate with an annual rent of £40,000 and annual rates of £14,000.

Mr Cipriano said: “It will leave a large empty space in Bridge Street but I am sure there will be lots of interest around.

"They are two large spaces with lots of potential and I feel that some of the big brands will be interested.

He added: "There is a lot going on in Bridge Street and it is an attractive location for retailers or hospitality outlets.

"I am confident that they will be taken up in due course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cipriano rejected suggestions there might be too many coffee outlets in the city centre.

He said: “I feel coffee shops encourage people to meet up and socialise and are good for people’s sense of wellbeing.”

Costa, which was founded in London in 1971, has been approached for a response.