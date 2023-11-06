Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough Museum is encouraging Peterboroians to come and enjoy the latest exhibition on display at its Community Gallery.

Running from October 12 to December 22, ‘Socially Accessible.’ shows how legislation and attitudes towards disabled people have changed over the past 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the main highlights of the exhibition is the inclusion of past Paralympic Games items such as the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games torch and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games torch.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olympic torches from the Tokyo and Beijing games are among the items on display at Peterborough Museum's newest exhibition, 'Socially Accessible'.

Other notable features include a World Wheelchair Games gold medal from the 1984 Bowling Paralympic Games belonging to Paralympic bowler Yvonne Matt, and competition shirts worn and signed by well-known athletes.

The engaging exhibition has been developed in partnership with Peterborough’s Disability Forum, facilitated by Peterborough Council for Voluntary Services (PCVS).

“PCVS is really pleased to have been involved in the development of this exhibition at Peterborough Museum with members of the Disability Forum, and sector colleagues,” said Gill Benedikz, the organisation’s community development coordinator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill noted that the exhibition is as educational as it is enjoyable.

“Personally I’ve learned so much about respect and human rights, and about disabling behaviours, attitudes and structures,” she said.

“Most of all I’ve learned there is so much more for us all to do - when we try to improve accessibility and inclusion everyone benefits.”

The exhibition has also received additional support from the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), Scope, and Shine, along with contributions from other groups and individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Shine said the charity is “delighted to be involved” in the Socially Accessible exhibition.

“Many of our members with Spina Bifida and / or Hydrocephalus have witnessed important legislative changes over the past 50 years,” they said, “however there is still more to be done to change social attitudes.”

The exhibition coincides with Disability History Month, which is observed from November 16 to December 16. The theme of this year’s observance is the ‘Experience of Disablement amongst children and young people in the past, now and what is needed for the future’.