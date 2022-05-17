Diesel prices are believed to hit a new high in Peterborough – after reports that one fuelcourt has topped 191.9p.

According to PetrolPrices.com, the cheapest station to fill up your vehicle in the city is Eastfield Road Service Station at 177.9p while the A1 Motorway Service Area reached highs of 191.9p.

It comes amid claims retailers have hiked profits following the 5p per litre fuel duty cut implemented by Rishi Sunak on March 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fuel prices are displayed at a Shell petrol station as diesel price hits record high (Stock photo: Getty Images)

The average price of a litre of diesel at UK forecourts was 179.7p on Monday (16 May), figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy show.

That was up from 178.4p a week earlier.

Since May 2021, prices have risen by 37p per litre for petrol and 48p per litre for diesel, leaving many motorists struggling to cope.

Now, fuel giants are under fresh pressure from Downing Street to pass on tax cuts to motorists.

The cheapest stations for diesel in Peterborough

Here is a round up of the top 10 cheapest places to get fuel in Peterborough, according to PetrolPrices.com.

The website tracks prices at supermarkets and independent retailers across the city and reveals the prices fuel stations across the city are charging.

Eastfield Road Service Station, Eastfield Road – unleaded160.9p, diesel 177.9p Werrington Service Station, Lincoln Road – unleaded 159.9p, diesel 177.9p Sainsbury’s Peterborough, Oxney Road – unleaded 159.9p, diesel 177.9p K Cooper Motors, Green End Road – unleaded 162.9p, diesel 177.9p Applegreen Horsey Way, Whittlesey Road – unleaded 162.8p, diesel 178.8p Co-op Orton, Paxton Road – unleaded 164.9p, diesel, 178.9p Tesco Peterborough Extra, Serpentine Green Centre – unleaded 164.9p, diesel 178.9p Market Deeping Filling Station, Godsey Lane – unleaded 161.9p, diesel 178.9p Sawtry Fuel Express Automat, Great North Road – unleaded 165.7p, diesel 179.7p Little Hampton Service Station, London Road – unleaded 164.9p, diesel 179.9p

The prices listed by the Peterborough Telegraph are the most up-to-date fuel costs, as recorded by PetrolPrices.com, at the time of writing (17 May).

The figures are for unleaded fuel and diesel at petrol stations within a ten-mile radius of the city - and are subject to change.

Drivers are advised to check the price before travelling.

Why is diesel more expensive than petrol – and how much is petrol costing?

The cost of diesel can be broken down into the same basic elements as petrol - production cost and taxation.

Both petrol and diesel are subject to the same 52.95p per litre fuel duty and VAT is applied at 20% on both as well, so the extra cost comes down to the production and supply costs.

The average price of petrol on Monday was 165.1p per litre.

That was narrowly below the record of 165.4p set on March 21, based on the Government’s figures.

The RAC said retailers are taking an average profit of 2p per litre more than before the policy was introduced to help cash-strapped motorists.

The firm’s analysis showed the average margin for a litre of petrol and diesel is currently 11p and 8p respectively.