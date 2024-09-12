Developer's new hope for Flagship Park North warehouse development
Developers behind plans for a 350,000 square feet warehouse that is expected to provide a jobs boost for Peterborough hope to seek planning approval in weeks.
Trebor Developments say they intend to submit a planning application in October for the warehouse called Flagship Park North off Oxney Road and adjacent to the 127 acre Flagship Park, at Edgerley Drain Road, Fengate.
The company has previously said it hoped an application would be submitted to Peterborough City Council by the end of the summer.
The proposed warehouse is expected to feature 301 car parking spaces plus 38 dock level doors as well as four surface level doors.
The number of jobs to be created will depend on the company that eventually occupies the warehouse but is expected to be 100 plus.
A spokesperson for the West Midlands- based Trebor stated: “The unit has been designed with sustainability at its core, achieving BREEAM “Excellent” certification and providing a best-in-class asset within Peterborough and the surrounding area.
“Flagship North is Peterborough’s next major industrial and logistics facility.
"The scheme is part of Flagship Park, which is the largest remaining commercial development site in Peterborough and the surrounding area.
"Our mission is to deliver the East of England’s most prestigious commercial park.”
The Flagship Park development was given the go ahead by the council earlier this year and will offer 11 warehouses with the largest unit providing 367,565 square feet of warehousing, a three storey office block plus parking for 134 heavy goods vehicles and a 133 space car park.