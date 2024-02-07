A number of developers have stepped forward to team up with Peterborough City Council to complete the city’s partially built £30 million Garden Inn Hotel, it has been revealed.

The expressions of interest have been announced by council officers four months after the local authority took the original developer, Fletton Quays Hotel, into administration.

It followed a lengthy period during which the site of the nine storey building that sits on the banks of the River Nene at Fletton Quays remained ‘dormant, according to administrators, Teneo.

But it has left a question mark over the future of the 160-bedroom hotel for which the council had provided a loan of £14.7 million to ensure the development could take place.

A city council spokesperson said: “A number of developers/operators have expressed an interest to work with us and a procurement exercise will be undertaken to secure the best fit.

"We remain committed to protecting the council's investment and ensuring the Hilton Hotel is completed as soon as possible.

"This matter is still in the hands of the administrators and there is a need to follow due process.

"At this stage we are unable to provide indicative timescales, however, we are keen to make progress as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for Hilton Hotels said: “Hilton Garden Inn Peterborough remains an important project for us and we look forward to working closely with key stakeholders to complete the development at the earliest opportunity.”

The hotel is a landmark building on the Fletton Quays site which has been undergoing development since 2015.

