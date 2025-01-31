Developer of Peterborough's Whitworth Mill says long awaited start of work 'not too far away'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning approval was granted a year ago

​The developer of Peterborough’s historic Whitworth Mill says the start of construction work is now ‘not too far away.’

​But the boss of Lioncross Properties, which are looking to create 62 apartments at the former Whitworth Mill site next to the River Nene at East Station Road, Fletton Quays, has refused to state when it is hoped building will start.

Mike Craddock, director, said: “We are still in the process of signing off the legals and we need to have discussions with contractors and our investment partners.

​This image shows how the redeveloped Whitworth mill and neighbouring apartments should appear once work is completed.

"But the start of construction work is not too far away.”

His comments come nearly a year after planning approval was granted by Peterborough City Council.

The development will see the Mill, which was built in the 1840/50s, converted into 18 flats with three ground floor commercial premises. There will also be another 44 apartments arranged in three blocks.

However, actual development work was put on hold until Mr Craddock had dealt with a total of 36 conditions that were laid down by the council before building could start.

One of the conditions involved replacing a former right of way across a timber public walkway that ran over the water in front of the mill.

Mr Craddock said: "That structure completely disappeared years ago. It is a right of way that doesn’t really exist. It is absurd but we’ve been told there is a requirement for the right of way to be replaced.”

Lioncross Properties bought the site from Peterborough City Council in 2021.

Just before the Covid-19 crisis the site had been sold to another developer, which had planned for the transformation of the Mill into a boutique hotel. The developer pulled out of the sale during the pandemic.