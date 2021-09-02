Developer completes purchase of jobs-creating site in Peterborough

The three planned units at Peterborough South.

The Firethorn Trust plans to build three industrial units, offering 94,225sqft, 139,915sqft. and 240,83sqft space on the Peterborough South site at Kingston Park, Hampton.

Once completed the £60 million development is expected to create in excess of 150 jobs.

The units will sit adjacent to existing occupiers including Amazon, IKEA and DART.

A planning aplication has just been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

Firethorn say the site will be delivered to net-zero carbon in construction and target an ‘Excellent’ BREEAM rating, with a sustainable infrastructure that features more than 40,000 sq. ft. of photovoltaic arrays as standard, 48 electric vehicle charging points, and 15 per cent roof lighting.

Construction will start by the end of this year and should be completed by late 2022.

Peter Mather, partner at Firethorn Trust, said: “We look forward to bringing work forward at pace to develop a highly-specified, sustainable logistics park, with modern facilities and amenities.”

“Peterborough South is a fantastic addition to Firethorn’s portfolio, as we look to unlock the potential of sites in strategic locations.

“Peterborough is one of the fastest growing cities in the UK and offers fantastic opportunities for the industry, thanks to its excellent road connectivity and strong labour supply.”