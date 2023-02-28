The developer behind £150 million plans for Peterborough’s North Westgate has queried whether he has support from council chiefs for the long-awaited regeneration of the 4.6 hectare site.

Peter Breach, chairman of Hawksworth Securities, say he is puzzled at the length of time it is taking to arrange a vital meeting with Peterborough City Council officials to ensure their support for his development proposals.

But council planning chiefs say they were not aware a further meeting was expected.

This image shows the North Westgate regeneration zone in Peterborough.

They also point out that a collaboration agreement between the council and Hawksworth was ended in 2020 and that the outline planning approval for North Westgate runs out at the end of the year.

Mr Breach said: “I am waiting to have discussions with the council to reset our collaboration agreement.

"We need to sort out a number of details and ensure the council will contribute its land holdings and is supportive of the application.

“But it just doesn’t seem to be happening. I know the council is occupied with plans for Peterborough’s Station Quarter so perhaps to have North Westgate happening at the same time is too much.”

How the area around Westgate church could appear in the North Westgate regeneration.

Mr Breach said: “I could just submit the planning application now – but for a proposal of this size will cost serious money and without the council’s support the plans will be dead in the water.”

The plans feature a hotel, retail units, restaurants and cafes, residential accommodation and public open space.

A council spokesperson said: "We have met with Hawksworth a number of times in the past year and were not aware the developer was expecting a further meeting.

"Currently Hawksworth has outline planning permission for a development on the North Westgate site, but this is due to elapse at the end of 2023 and therefore cannot be implemented in time.

"A new planning application would need to consider the level of affordable housing and other infrastructure proposed, as well as meeting all of the other expectations of a development on such a prime site in the city centre.

