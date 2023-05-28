News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Detectives who rescued woman from burning car after crashing into Fenland ditch nominated for top award

“They acted with great determination and skill to remove the woman from the vehicle, undoubtedly saving her life, and all while putting themselves in harm’s way.”
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th May 2023, 13:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 13:59 BST

Two detectives who rescued a woman from a burning car on a Fenland road near Peterborough have been nominated for a top bravery award.

DCs Craig Trevor and Lily Deacon have been nominated for the Police Federation’s Police Bravery Awards, following the dramatic incident last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the nomination, the Police Federation said the pair were travelling on the A605 at Coates when they witnessed the driver of a car, approaching from the opposite direction at 70-80mph, lose control of the vehicle and fall into a 15-feet roadside ditch.

DC Craig Trevor and DC Lily Deacon rescued the woman from the crash on the A605. (The Police Federation said no picture of DC Deacon was available). Picture of DC Taylor: The Police FederationDC Craig Trevor and DC Lily Deacon rescued the woman from the crash on the A605. (The Police Federation said no picture of DC Deacon was available). Picture of DC Taylor: The Police Federation
DC Craig Trevor and DC Lily Deacon rescued the woman from the crash on the A605. (The Police Federation said no picture of DC Deacon was available). Picture of DC Taylor: The Police Federation
Most Popular

The car had flipped and caught fire. It was now resting precariously on the edge of the ditch which opened into a 100-meter fall on the side of the road.

With no thought for their own safety, the pair dashed to the scene, and found the female driver was upside down and trapped in the car due to thick, billowing black smoke.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The officers successfully pulled the female driver from the burning car, after helping her unlock the car’s door.

Pulling her to safety by the side of the road, the officers went on to ensure that there were no other injured occupants trapped in the engulfed car.

Liz Groom, Cambridgeshire Police Federation chair, said: “I am incredibly proud of Lily and Craig who showed great bravery in their actions. They would not have expected to have needed to put themselves in harm’s way when simply travelling to deal with a detainee in an unmarked police car, but they did so without hesitation.

"It’s clear that had they not then this female could have sustained serious injuries or worse. They are a real credit to the force and policing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire Chief Constable, Nick Dean, added: “DCs Trevor and Deacon conducted themselves with utmost bravery and professionalism. They acted with great determination and skill to remove the woman from the vehicle, undoubtedly saving her life, and all while putting themselves in harm’s way.”

The female driver, who was found to be over the drink drive limit, was later sentenced to a 16-month driving ban, a £120 fine and £105 court costs.

Related topics:PeterboroughA605