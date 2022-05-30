Homeware and lifestyle brand Sophie Allport has transformed its Bourne shop into an outlet store, with up to 40 per cent off everything.

The move at the three-year-old shop in Spalding Road, builds on the huge success of an outlets area inside the store.

Customers will find plenty of savings and discounts on a selection of Sophie’s designs, from her best-selling bees to summer inspired coastal collections.

Designer Sophie Allport has just made her Bourne shop an outlet store with 40 per cent off everything.

There is lots to choose from, including fine bone china mugs, tea towels, double oven gloves, aprons, as well as picnicware, clothing, bedding, and accessories.

There’s also a wide range for children and pets, from lunch bags and pyjamas to pet beds and mattresses.

Shop Manager, Beth Lacey, said: “Our outlet area has always been popular, so it’s exciting to have the whole shop dedicated to discounted products and last chance items.

"It’s always so lovely to meet customers from near and afar, so please do pop in, say hello, and have a browse.

The interior of the Sophie Allport shop in Bourne which has been turned into an outlet store with 40 per cent off everything.

"Furry friends are welcome too, and there is plenty of free parking outside.”

The Bourne shop first opened in 2019 and is located at Sophie Allport headquarters and next to its offices and warehouse.

Beth added: “There is a ground floor and first-floor area, offering visitors plenty of choice in products and is filled with lots of giftware, accessories, and home inspiration.”

The Sophie Allport Bourne Outlet opens from 9am-5pm Mondays – Fridays and Saturdays 10am – 4pm.