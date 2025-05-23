Designer Sophie Allport celebrates prestigious five star award at Chelsea Flower Show
Bourne-based homewares designer Sophie Allport is celebrating a five-star stand award at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
It is the fourth year the designer has won the top award for a trade stand at the prestigious show which attracts thousands of visitors including members of the Royal Family.
Known for her nature-inspired homewares, Sophie and her team were awarded the accolade in recognition of their beautifully curated trade stand, which is complete with full country style cooker, butler sink filled with florals, tablescape of homeware inspiration and even a cosy bed.
This year’s award coincides with the launch of the RHS Chelsea Flower Collection, created in official partnership with the RHS.
The design is a tribute to Sophie’s love of English cottage gardens, featuring blooming alliums, foxgloves, sweet peas, bearded irises, and a picturesque shepherd’s hut.
A Jack Russell, Golden Retriever, and Yorkshire Terrier also make an appearance – a nod to the show’s first-ever dog-friendly garden.
Founder Sophie Allport said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been awarded a five-star stand at RHS Chelsea Flower Show, especially in what marks our 15th year at the show.
"It’s such an honour and a true celebration of all the creativity, craftsmanship and teamwork that went into bringing our stand to life.
"I’m so proud of what we’ve created, and we can’t wait to meet everyone attending this week.”
Sophie Allport also won five stars for her trade stand at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2016, 2023 and 2024.
