No Peterborough dentist surgeries are taking on new adult patients.

It comes as nine in 10 NHS dental practices across the UK are not accepting new adult patients for treatment under the health service, a BBC investigation has revealed.

The investigation, which contacted almost 7,000 dental practices, found in ‘one third of the UK's more than 200 council areas’, no dentists were taking on adult NHS patients.

There are currently no dental practices in Peterborough which are taking on new NHS patients, without referral, according to the NHS website.

Of the 23 Peterborough dental practices, 16 are not accepting any new patients and only seven practices are taking on new NHS patients who have been referred.

Steve Vaughan said on social media: “What is a NHS dentist? There’s not one in a 50 mile radius of Peterborough, mine has just gone private with no warning.”

Wayne Stevens added: “I have to drive to Warboys to see my dentist as none in Peterborough are ever taking on! My son does not have a dentist.”

The full list of dental practices in Peterborough can be viewed below while readers can join in the conversation on social media.

1. Campbell Huber Orthodontics Campbell Huber Orthodontics, 81-83 Park Rd, Peterborough, is only taking on new NHS patients who have been referred.

2. Bupa Dental Care, Peterborough Broadway Bupa Dental Care, Peterborough Broadway, 157 Broadway, is only taking new NHS patients who have been referred.

3. Peterborough Orthodontic Centre Peterborough Orthodontic Centre, at Eastfield House, 147 Eastfield Road, is only taking new NHS patients who have been referred.

4. The Hamptons The Hamptons Dental Practice, 52 Hargate Way, Hampton Hargate, is only taking new NHS patients who have been referred.