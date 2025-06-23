Demolition of Peterborough Regional Pool nearly complete - as all walls now knocked over

By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 15:18 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 15:22 BST
The demolition of Peterborough’s Regional Pool is now nearly complete.

Work has been going on for several months now, following the decision to demolish the building after asbestos and RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) was found.

Discussions are ongoing over a replacement for the pool – with Chancellor Rachel Reeves using her much vaunted Spending Review to invite city politicians to present a business case for the Olympic grade swimming pool to Treasury officials.

However, the demolition of the pool is continuing, with much of the site now reduced to rubble.

Drone Pilot Jim Mack used his eye in the sky to capture the latest images of the work taking place.

Work has been ongoing for several months - and Jim Mack has captured the work using his drone

