‘Delightful’ young cats seeking forever homes after spending more than 500 days at Cambridgeshire's Woodgreen Pets Charity
Woodgreen is continuing in its search to find a long-term home for a pair of young cats who have been under the pet charity’s care for an incredible 500 days.
17-month-old cats Jett and Cola – who are both female domestic semi-long hairs – have been at Woodgreen since August 2022, when their mum Ella was brought to the Godmanchester-based charity as a heavily pregnant stray.
Sadly, both cats were born with Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), an auto-immune disease that was passed down from their mum.
Although they will remain infected for the rest of their lives, there is no risk of either cat passing FIV to people or other species.
Indeed, they are likely to live comfortable lives with a normal lifespan as long as they are kept in a stress-free environment, eat a good diet and receive supportive medical care.
The inseparable duo have been living in a foster home with children where they have become cherished members of the family.
Woodgreen’s website describes the pair as “very friendly and they love attention.”
“These delightful cats are incredibly affectionate, relishing cuddles and enjoying being picked up.”
This is something their foster carers agree with:
“Jett and Cola love a cuddle,” said the cats’ carer: “Cola will come to you and actually ask for one, sitting on your feet and looking up at you.”
“They love nothing more than snuggles on the sofa and when they are sleepy they will both curl up and sleep on your lap.”
Both aged 17 months, Jett and Cola are still young and so have lots of energy to burn off.
“They are both really playful and enjoy chasing balls, toy mice and wand toys,” the carer added
Jett and Cola would both benefit from having an outside space that they could explore and enjoy. Due to being FIV+ however, the outside access will need to be into an enclosed, cat-proof garden or large patio attached to the property.
They would also be fine living in a rural area where no other cats are present.
If you would like to help Jett and Cola find their forever home, visit woodgreen.org.uk/pets/jett-cola/ and follow the on-screen instructions.