Delighted couple admire their new Market Deeping home after community rally round in the wake of devastating fire

Dave Turner and Olwyn Cornwell dropped in to admire the progress of their new bungalow in Beech Close after bricks manufacturer Forterra became the latest firm to help the community effort to rebuild the couple home.

The leading building products manufacturer has gifted the bricks and blocks to Dave and Olwyn who were left homeless after the blaze ripped through their bungalow last summer.

Their new home is nearing completion and should be completed by the end of June this year.

The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning on August 8 and while the couple escaped safely, their home and the possessions were ruined, except for a Peterborough United teddy bear that was a Christmas present.

The couple’s plight was heightened when they realised their insurance had ended when they had paid off their mortgage.

Mr Turner said: “Since the fire and the dreadful realisation that we had let our house insurance lapse, my wife and I have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of both our local community and companies like Forterra who have rallied around us and offered to help.

“It has been quite moving to witness.”

Following the fire, the community rallied round and set up an appeal for local tradespeople and companies to help rebuild the couple’s home.

Stephen Harrison, chief executive of Forterra, which operates a brick-making compound at Whittlesey, said: “To have lost almost everything you own during what is an already challenging time as a result of the pandemic, must be heartbreaking.

“When we heard about Dave and Olwyn’s story, we felt compelled to provide assistance and help ease some of the strain they are doubtless feeling.

“We wish them every success with the build and a secure and happy future in their new home.”

Dave Turner and Olwyn Cornwell admire work on their new home.

Husband and wife Dave Turner and Olwyn Cornwell.

Husband and wife Dave Turner and Olwyn Cornwell help lift some of the blocks for their new home in Market Deeping.

Husband and wife Dave Turner and Olwyn Cornwell from Market Deeping suffered a major fire at their home. To help rebuild their bungalow, Forterra donated bricks and blocks.