Discount retailer Primark, which operates across two floors at Peterborough’s Queensgate, is planning to trial a new Click and Collect service.

The launch of the test service will take place towards the end of the year and will take place later this year in 25 stores across the north west.

It is expected that if the trial is successful, the service could be rolled out to other stores, including Peterborough.

Primark in Queensgate shopping centre in Peterborough.

A spokesperson said: “If the trial were successful I imagine we would see it rolled out more widely, however that’s likely to be a while away.

She added: “We chose the northwest region because it has a good mix of store formats and locations for us really to test how the service lands – both in store and with customers.

“By keeping it to a confined area we can also understand more about the impact the trial has on customers and our business versus the rest of the UK.”

Primark’s range of products for the trial, includes about 2,000 items across clothing, accessories and lifestyle products.

In a trading update released by Primark’s parent company, Associated British Foods (Abf), it said click and collect could meet unfulfilled demand and drive new footfall.

It said sales at Primark were up 81 per cent compared to the same period in 2021, when stores were closed until mid- April due to Covid restrictions.