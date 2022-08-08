The event returned with a theme of “Back to the 80s” and the creativity of the entrants was on full display with Back to the Future, The A Team, Ghostbusters and WWF Wrestling all giving inspiration to rafts.

The free to enter fun day, attracted a large turnout, as usual, to watch the rafts race from Bridge Street in Deeping St James through to the town centre in Market Deeping.

Around 30 rafts took part with team I ain’t getting on no raft, fool! taking the honours in the main race.

Flashdance won the youth race, Cupid Stunts the fun race, Paddle Party the ladies race, Waterton Wanderers the pub race and Mr Moverz the business race.

The final total for the amount of money raised for charity is still being counted but in recent years the event has raised between £6,000 and £7,000.

All of the entrants can be found at http://m.deepingsraftrace.co.uk/.

Reeva and Huey Turner aboard one of the rafts.

The Flashdance boat in the junior race.

A floating bar!

The Ghostbusters take part in the main race.