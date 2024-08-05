Spectators descended upon the River Welland en-masse over the weekend to soak up the chaotic fun and mayhem of the ever-popular Deepings Raft Race.

The riverside area of Deeping St James and centre of Market Deeping thronged with visitors on Sunday August 4, all keen to spend the day watching rafters ‘messing about on the river’.

23 teams entered the annual competition, which this year saw crews of fun-loving fundraisers paddle their home-made vessels from the Bell Bridge at Deeping St James, along the River Welland to the finish line at Boundary Green in Market Deeping.

Teams embraced the 2024 theme – kids TV shows – with gusto, with crews going all out to pay homage to television programmes from their youth.

After a full day of madness and mayhem it was the team from Garford Farm Machinery that ended up in gold medal position, completing the course in a mighty impressive time of 13 minutes 38 seconds - nearly three minutes faster than their closest rivals.

Children’s Team V won the youth race while Banana Splits took the Fun Race. Elsewhere, the Surfing Smurfs edged the ladies race, Thirsty Giraffe took top spot in the pub race, and L & S Carpet & Flooring nailed the business race.

Michelle Urquhart, who is part of the event’s marketing committee, labelled the 2024 Raft Race “a huge success.”

"It was probably the busiest one we've had since the race started again after Covid,” she said.

"All the teams put in an amazing amount of effort and the river was a riot of colour as the teams battled it out.”

Along with the water-based fun, the event boasted family entertainment, stalls and food and drink options along the streets, while pubs laid-on live music acts and additional outdoor seating.

For many spectators, the music and party atmosphere are as much of a draw as the race.

Indeed, Deepings residents love the event and everything it does for the community:

“The great thing about the Raft Race is that it brings everybody from all ages and walks of life together,” explained local resident Hayley Remnant.

Her friend, Vittoria Stockdale agreed, saying the event enabled local people to “have fun, support local businesses and enjoy their summer together.”

Michelle was heartened by the feedback:”The Raft Race is run by a team of volunteers, so to hear that everyone has had such a great day makes all the hard work worthwhile,” she said.

The annual fixture has raised many thousands of pounds for various local charities over the years. This year, the event was raising money for: Little Miracles, the Deepings Community Leisure Centre Project and Deepings Community Library.

