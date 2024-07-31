Famed across the region for its carnival atmosphere, community spirit and, of course, its frantic and often chaotic action, the Deepings Raft Race is, for many, the high point of the entire summer.

The theme of this year’s highly anticipated event – which will be held this weekend (Sunday August 4) – is kids TV shows!

It’s fair to say the trope seems to have hit a collective nerve with many. Indeed, more than 30 rafts have already signed up to build and crew a ‘floating tribute to the colourful characters and memorable moments that have shaped childhoods for generations.’

However, with the deadline for new entries still a few days away (Saturday August 3), organisers are keen to emphasise they’re still keen to welcome even more rafters to join in the mayhem.

“We encourage everyone to join us on August 4 for what promises to be an incredible day on the water," said Kevin Barber, chairman of the Deepings Raft Race Committee.

Now in its 51st year, the race is known not just for being a fun community day of good-natured chaos and madness, but also for raising astonishing sums of money for good causes based across the region.

Indeed, the annual fixture has raised many thousands of pounds for various local charities over the years.

This year, the event will be raising funds for Little Miracles, the Deepings Community Leisure Centre Project and Deepings Community Library.Visit www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk to enter, or head over to www.facebook.com/thedeepingsraftrace to find out more.

In the meantime, you can ‘wet’ your appetite by checking out our gallery of last year’s event!

