11 great photos show spectators and participants soaking up the popular summer event’s chaos and thrills

Thousands of spectators descended upon Market Deeping at the weekend to enjoy one of our region’s most popular summer events.

Blessed with a break from the dour weather that has blighted our summer so far, the Deepings Raft Race treated all those who turned out to a full day of fun.

30 teams entered the annual competition, which sees crews of fun-loving fundraisers paddle their home-made vessels from the Packhorse Bridge at Deeping St James, along the River Welland to the finish line near Market Deeping town bridge.

Teams embraced this year’s theme – Sporting Heroes – with gusto, with crews donning all manner of outlandish costumes and fashioning their craft accordingly.

Andy Pelling, co-organiser of the event, was thrilled with how the day went."We had a fabulous day, with some wonderfully designed rafts and outrageous costumes to entertain a huge crowd.””Great fun was had by all,” he added, “and the weather was kind to us.”

Team Bluebird took full bragging rights in the main race, completing the course in a record time of 9 minutes 8 seconds. The Mighty Ducks won the youth race, Boaty mcBoat Race the fun race, Tennis Elbow the ladies race, Thirsty Girafters the pub race and Exotic Pet Refuge the business race.

A mainstay of the summer calendar for 50 years, the Raft Race takes over much of Market Deeping and Deeping St James, Along with the water-based activities, the event boasts a fun fair and a variety of stalls and food and drink options.

The annual fixture has raised many thousands of pounds for various local charities over the years. The Exotic Pet Refuge, the Carers Sitters Service, the Deepings Community Leisure Centre Project and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance are the good causes which will benefit from this year’s fundraising efforts.

"We won't know how much we’ve raised for good causes until late September/early October,” Andy said.

As ever, the enthusiastic co-organiser was keen to acknowledge all the people who helped to make the event a success.

“The raft race committee would like to give thanks to our sponsors, volunteer marshals and everyone else that helped put on this unique and wonderful event.”

