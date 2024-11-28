Decision on 650 homes plan for speedway land at East of England Showground expected in New Year

Refusal for homes is to be reviewed

A final decision on controversial plans to build 650 homes on a section of the East of England Showground that was home to speedway racing for 50 years is expected next year, it has been revealed.

Peterborough City Council says its appeals committee is unlikely to meet until January to review the decision made on October 15 by the local authority’s planning committee to refuse permission for the homes.

That decision was ‘called in’ by four councillors and council officers, after taking legal advice, have agreed the matter should go before the planning appeals committee for review.

News that the review will not take place until January has been welcomed by some councillors who say more time is needed for officers to prepare reports and for residents to be alerted to the situation.

East of England Showground promoter, AEPG, had submitted the outline planning application for 650 homes on part of the 164 acre Showground that had contained the Peterborough Panthers motorcycle racing track.

But the plans triggered opposition from speedway fans and local residents.

Cllr Julie Stevenson, one of the area’s representatives on the council, said: “It's going to be January, though no specific date has been set at yet.

"I'm relieved the council isn't trying to cram it in before Christmas, as we need adequate time and opportunity to alert our residents who may wish to attend the meeting and will need notice of the date.

"This also gives officers and those speaking at the meeting more time to prepare their reports.

"This is not a matter that should ever have been rushed.

"The position that Cllr Nicola Day and I have adopted remains exactly the same and we do not agree that this call-in is valid.

"However, we've been told we cannot do anything to prevent it from happening, so we await news of the date and will continue to speak to our residents and gather their views in the meantime.”

A separate outline application for 850 homes, a leisure village, school, hotel and a care village were approved by the planning committee on October 15.

A spokesperson for AEPG refused to comment.